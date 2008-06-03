Sage-Too Feedreader Add-on Firefox-3 Ready

All platforms running Firefox (including version 3): Feedreader Firefox extension Sage is a popular favourite, but the original developers appeared to abandon the project leaving Firefox 3 users in the lurch. Luckily another group took it up, readied it for Firefox 3, and renamed it Sage-Too. Sage-Too does exactly what Sage did: integrates your feed subscriptions right into Firefox, and displays the subscription list in your browser sidebar, and the feed content in a browser window. A nice combination of offline reader that lives right in your browser, Sage (and now Sage-Too) can help you keep on top of feeds without leaving Firefox or depending on Google Reader or Bloglines. Sage Too is a free download for Firefox, and works with Firefox 3.
