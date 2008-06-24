Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

RSS Bandit Syncs RSS Feeds Between Desktop and Google Reader

Windows only: Free, open source application RSS Bandit is desktop RSS newsreader that syncs directly with Google Reader. There are a lot of reasons for and against picking desktop over web-based newsreaders, so if you're addicted to Google Reader but also want the speed and better offline capabilities of a desktop reader, the new version of RSS Bandit brings you the best of both worlds. When you're on your computer, you've got the responsiveness of a desktop reader. When you're on a public computer or at work, you can go back to the web-based comfort and speed of Google Reader.

RSS Bandit, along with other popular desktop readers like FeedDemon and NetNewsWire, also syncs with web site Newsgator for online access, but the step up to Google Reader sync for RSS Bandit is a huge improvement. RSS Bandit is free, Windows only, requires .NET 3.5. To get the Google Reader Sync functionality, you need to make sure to download the latest alpha release.

RSS Bandit [via Digital Inspiration]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles