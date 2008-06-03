Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Rolling back the Skype versions

Skype.pngWith the version count sitting at 3.8 for Windows, Internet telephony giant Skype isn't shy about rolling out the updates. That's great when they work, but my recent experiences trying to upgrade to 3.8 have been painful: no sound at all for a week, then — just as technical support were starting to take me seriously — basic sound returned, but with 10 seconds silence every minute or so. Not good enough.

The best solution in this case would seem to be rolling back to an earlier working package, but Skype doesn't make that easy: its installation routine comprehensively ditches the previous version, and only the latest release is ever available at its site. Thank goodness for Filehippo, which maintains a comprehensive archive of Skype releases. I wouldn't want to guarantee they'll all work with the current infrastructure, but if an upgrade starts playing nasty and stuff was working fine before, this is the first place to check in (after taking a deep breath, of course).

Comments

  • J.A.Watson Guest

    Congratulations, you hit the nail squarely on the head. Skype has essentially no "technical support" whatsoever, so their users are left to their own resourcefulness. Sometimes going back to previous versions helps solve a problem - but be careful, because many of those older versions have well-known and easily exploitable security problems.

    Perhaps the best solution, both for the user to get a VoIP/IM program that actually works, and to send Skype a signal that users will not accept being treated with contempt the way Skype does. Three excellent alternatives are ooVoo (www.oovoo.com), SightSpeed (www.sightspeed.com), and Gizmo5 (www.gizmo5.com), and all three have very good technical support.

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Of course, the 'network effect' plays a role here -- everyone already uses Skype, so it's hard to get everyone to change. (Same story for eBay, naturally.) The other downside is that people look for the security holes harder. If any of these became more popular than Skype, I bet more flaws would emerge.
    Of the three alternatives you mention, the only one I've tried was Gizmo, which I couldn't get to work for conference calls at all -- seemed fine for basic telephony.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles