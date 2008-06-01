ReplacementDocs Finds Manuals and Maps for Video Games

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

You can find some great deals buying video games used and secondhand, but there's often the trade-off of not getting a manual or the original maps and cheat sheets with your disc—annoying with some games, near-deal-breakers for others, (I'm looking at you, StarTropics.) ReplacementDocs has over 1,000 manuals and reference guides available for games of all kinds, and helpful users are adding to that number. Use the search box to find your game's pages, or browse around by platform. It's somewhat hit and miss, with a lean toward involved role playing games, but a great place to look before throwing up your hands and giving up on navigating that unbeatable level.

ReplacementDocs [via The Red Ferret Journal]

