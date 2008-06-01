Remove Sticky Price Tags with Peanut Butter

Nothing spoils the thrill of a new gadget or CD/DVD like the fingernail torture of trying to get glued-on labels and stickers off it. The Gomestic blog suggests a remedy using peanut butter, that great pacifier of kids (and adult cravings). Massage a little dab onto and around the area that's gunky, and you'll eventually wipe off a clean surface. One Dumb Little Man guest-blogger claims to have tested the method, and the Gomestic post suggests that the gooey stuff also helps with glue spills in general. Don't have a jar handy? Try using a standard pink eraser.
