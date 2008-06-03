Real-time NASDAQ Stock Quotes Now Available Online

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

In the olden times (last week), only stock prices 15 minutes old were available on the web—guess the carrier pigeons needed time to fly 'em into the data centre. No more. As of today, Google Finance, the Wall Street Journal, and CNBC now offer up-to-the-second NASDAQ stock prices online so you can obsess about your portfolio real-time. (NYSE quotes remain delayed while the pigeons negotiate their raise, and the Oz editor suggests you don't hold your breath waiting for the ASX to do this either.)

  • Daniel Guest

    You can also go straight to NASDAQ.com to get NASDAQ, NYSE, and AMEX stock quotes, all in real-time.

    I like my data straight from the pigeon's beak ;)

