Read It Later Adds Firefox 3 Integration, Offline Reading

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): To-read manager Read It Later, a free Firefox extension we've previously covered, has updated for Firefox 3 in a big way. The add-on places a little red checkmark in the address bar for quick adding to a locally-saved list of reading links, but carries over the bookmarking star for easier sorting. The bigger news might be a one-click "Read Offline" tool that downloads local versions of your reading list URLs for non-connected reading. There's lots more updates and features, so hit the link below to install and see what's new. Read It Later is a free download, works wherever Firefox does. Thanks, How-To Geek!