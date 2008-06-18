Quikmaps lets you doodle on Google

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

While it's always been possible to add buttons and other information to Google maps, doing anything complicated has generally required a fair degree of developer nous. Quikmaps (developed by a Canadian now resident in Australia) greatly simplifies the process, allowing easy drawing of straight or freehand lines on any Google map, as well as drag-and-drop buttons and text labels. Registering (a free process that requires nothing more than a user name at this stage) lets you save your doodled maps and generate code to add them to your own site.

Quikmaps 

Comments

  • molloby Guest

    Remind me, what's on the corner of King St and Clarence?

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    A pub, IIRC. Now, the corner of King and George is a whole other story, and where I should have put the flag, of course . . . though the picture needs to get replaced once I've got a bigger machine to hand than the Eee (not the best place for a screen grab!)

    0
  • Budo7 Guest

    Still needs some work, but I do like it. The doodle and the draw lines did not work every time. However its a great idea and when it's tweaked a bit, will be great!

    0
  • Matt Corr Guest

    Site is down. Did we crash it?

    lol

    0

