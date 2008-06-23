Quickly Remove Formatting In Microsoft Programs

When you're copying and pasting something to or from a Microsoft application such as Word or Outlook and you want to remove the formatting there is a quick keyboard shortcut to do so. Rather than use the mouse and the Paste Special button, you can simply paste the text, highlight it, and hit Ctrl+Space to remove the formatting and convert the selection into plain text. (Australian editor adds: I still think it's easier to just paste with Control-V, hit Ctrl-Shift-F10 for Smart Tags, and select 'Paste text only' — much faster if there's a lot to select.)