Put Any Site in Your Menu Bar

Mac OS X only: Put any web site in your menu bar with the latest version of previously mentioned Fluid, a Mac application that turns any webapp into a standalone desktop application. The video demonstration above shows how to create a MenuExtra with a web-based Twitter client called Hahlo, but as the We Do Blog points out, it works perfectly for mobile versions of sites like Google Reader. Fluid is freeware, Mac OS X only.
