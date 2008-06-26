Put about:config in Your Firefox Sidebar

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Reader Oshayr has been making all kinds of about:config tweaks to Firefox after reading our power user's guide to Firefox 3, but he's discovered that all that tweaking is a lot easier with the about:config window in your sidebar. So Oshayr created a new bookmark from the about:config page and ticked the box next to Load this bookmark in the sidebar. Now, when reading through a post dedicated to about:config tweaks, Oshayr selects and drags tweaks to the filter box. Simple, yes, but way more useful copying, pasting, and switching between tabs or windows when you're tweaking Firefox.

