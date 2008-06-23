Prune Your Photo Collection with Picasa's Stars

If you've accumulated a mess of digital photos and you know that many less than album-worthy ones are cluttering up your hard drive, Picasa can help prune your collection. Photography blogger Dave shares the following trick for quickly trimming down your collection to only the good stuff. Instead of focusing on the pictures which need to be deleted, focus on the ones you really like. Using the star function in Picasa, star each "keeper" in your collection. Once you've starred all the keepers select all of them via Edit - Select Starred and then select the inverse of the starred photos via Edit - Invert Selection. You now have selected all the photos that aren't album worthy and can delete them to make room for future photos. Here's more on organising your digital photos with Picasa.