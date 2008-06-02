Pronounce Tells You How to Say It

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

All platforms with Firefox: Whether English isn't your native language or you're just tired of wondering whether you're reading that unfamiliar word in your mind correctly, the Pronounce Firefox extension is a very handy tool. With the extension installed, highlight a word on any web page, right click, and choose "Pronounce" from the context menu. Have your speakers on, because using pronunciation audio from the Merriam Webster dictionary, Pronounce will tell you how to say it (though with a US dictionary, words such as "leisure" and "router" likely won't work for the Australian tongue). But anyway, give it a try: milquetoast. Pronounce is a free download for all platforms running Firefox, and it's Firefox 3-ready.

Pronounce [Firefox Add-ons via gHacks]

