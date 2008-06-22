Prepare Cheap and Healthy Food With Minimal Resources

You already know that a healthy home cooked meal is better than prepackaged and fast food, but when it comes to the double crunch of money and time how do you find room for healthy cooking? Frugal blogger Trent assembled some tips from his own days as a college student and bachelor on how to prepare healthy food cheaply with minimal cooking gear. Trent writes:

I'm assuming that all you have are just a tiny fridge, a hot plate that can generate enough heat to cook on, a single pan, a plate, a bowl, eating utensils, a source of water, and a knife to cut with. Nothing else - you could have this equipment in the corner of a dorm room.

He suggests augmenting unhealthy meals with healthy components, such as mixing in chicken with your prepackaged noodles. A love affair with beans, a healthy source of vegetarian protein, doesn't hurt either. He points out that eggs, pasta, and tuna are cheap and nutritious meal components. If you can get past the misconception of oatmeal being only for bland breakfasts, check out the sheer number toppings and fillers he mentions; they make me want to go make some right now. How do you cope with a busy schedule and still fuel up on nutritious food? Share your tips in the comments! Photo by Meanest Indian.