Pocket Wikipedia is a Condensed Version for Offline Browsing

Windows/Linux/Windows Mobile: It's not the whole world-knowledge shebang, but Pocket Wikipedia drops 14 million and 24,000 images onto your PC or Windows Mobile device. The articles are hand-picked to cover the widest array of material you can fit into 175 MB, and the interface is condensed to offer quick searching and indexing on mobile devices. Great for knowledge-digging or bet-winning when you're offline or on the go. Pocket Wikipedia is a free download for Windows, Linux, and Windows Mobile systems.