Pocket Killbox Deletes Locked Files

Windows only: Free application Pocket Killbox deletes files Windows Explorer won't because they're in use or locked. If you tried our previous tips on deleting locked files and were still unable to delete the file, Pocket Killbox might be the proper hammer for the problem at hand. By killing the process using the file and deleting on reboot, Pocket Killbox can circumvent Windows and put your file to rest. Pocket Killbox is a free download for Windows only.

