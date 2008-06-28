Pluribo Summarizes Hundreds of Amazon Product Reviews



Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Free review-aggregating extension Pluribo adds a subtle tweak to Amazon product pages that can often have hundreds, even thousands of reviewers weighing in on a product. After scanning the reviews, Pluribo adds a small pop-up bar at the bottom of each Amazon page, stringing together the most prevalent adjectives and thoughts on each product into one or two cohesive lines. Hovering over each adjective gives you a pop-up with more detail on how it was used, so you be sure you're avoiding the same kind of editing used in summer movie posters. The extension works mostly with electronics at the moment, but the creators aim to expand soon. Pluribo is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.