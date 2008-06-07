Play Six Degrees on Wikipedia

Breathing new life into the 90's game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, researcher Stephen Dolan at Trinity College Dublin created the Six Degree of Wikipedia. Users can key in any combination of items into the script on his site and find how closely or distantly related the two things are. Lifehacker.com, coming in well under six degrees, is a mere 4 clicks away from Kevin Bacon. (Kevin Bacon - Game - Final Fantasy - Screenshot - Lifehacker.com)
