PlanningWiz Maps Your Floor Plan

Plan out your next redecoration or plot the layout of your next furniture rearrangement with online room mapping tool PlanningWiz. You can either load pre-made plans and modify them to suit your space or create your own plan from scratch. There are templates for furniture covering everything from couches to tables to beds and cribs. Save the plans you create, share them via email, or print them out. You can even customise the background of your floor plan, if you just can't visualize your new living room layout knowing the default flooring just doesn't match your swanky green shag carpeting. PlanningWiz is similar to previously mentioned Furnish or even Google SketchUp, but there's no download—all the magic happens in your web browser.