Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

PlanningWiz Maps Your Floor Plan

Plan out your next redecoration or plot the layout of your next furniture rearrangement with online room mapping tool PlanningWiz. You can either load pre-made plans and modify them to suit your space or create your own plan from scratch. There are templates for furniture covering everything from couches to tables to beds and cribs. Save the plans you create, share them via email, or print them out. You can even customise the background of your floor plan, if you just can't visualize your new living room layout knowing the default flooring just doesn't match your swanky green shag carpeting. PlanningWiz is similar to previously mentioned Furnish or even Google SketchUp, but there's no download—all the magic happens in your web browser.

PlanningWiz [via Download Squad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles