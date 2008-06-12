Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Plan for a pay rise by not asking for cash

As the end of the financial year approaches, it's tempting to head into the boss' office and ask for a pay rise. An article on strategies to do that at news.com.au offers a bunch of useful suggestions, including this one: don't just think about asking for cash. Getting the option of flexible working hours, or additional time to work at home, may be just as valuable as cold hard cash — and much simpler for your immediate manager to approve. Would you accept better conditions in lieu of more cash, or does money really talk? Let us know in the comments.

How to ask for a pay rise ... and get it

Comments

  • Craig Guest

    I have a long travel time to get to and from work (2hrs) so having work be flexible with start and finish times was quite helpful to me.

    0
  • Tom Guest

    Absolutely. In my case it was a large organisation with rigid banding - everyone at the same level on the same band was paid the same - no negotiations on the cash. However I achieved sponsorship for permanent residency (about $4,000 cost and priceless for me) one year, and an extra 5 days holiday the next year, again invaluable. Smaller victories have been successful "Can I get on this project so I can have a better pay rise next year" conversations.

    0
  • James Griffin Guest

    I needed the cash - I had the car, car park and gadgets (PDA,laptop, etc). I was perk rich and cash poor. I needed CAASSSHHH! And now I have it! Negotiated a rise just a couple of weeks ago - still over the mooooon. :) I'd never had to properly negotiate for a rise before. Due to the industry I'm in now, the dreaded meeting had come up. [sweaty palms, nervous smile]
    Reading a heap of aticles online helped me. They gave me some really good tips. Also found a CD set from a place call hkconsultants all about how to get a pay rise. That came in handy too; hearing how the negotiation could play out, before it happened (hkconsultants for those interested). Having said all of this, I think for those that don't have non-cash goodies, they are a heap easier to get from a stingy boss when compared with cash -- so try to perk up your life. God bless, Sydney Exec.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles