Plan for a pay rise by not asking for cash

As the end of the financial year approaches, it's tempting to head into the boss' office and ask for a pay rise. An article on strategies to do that at news.com.au offers a bunch of useful suggestions, including this one: don't just think about asking for cash. Getting the option of flexible working hours, or additional time to work at home, may be just as valuable as cold hard cash — and much simpler for your immediate manager to approve. Would you accept better conditions in lieu of more cash, or does money really talk? Let us know in the comments.

How to ask for a pay rise ... and get it