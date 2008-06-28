PlacesBar Editor Customises Windows Explorer



Windows only: Donationware application PlacesBar Editor customises the default shortcut locations in the Windows and Microsoft Office Save As and Open dialog boxes to give you easy access to the folders you use most. We've seen applications like this before, like previously mentioned FileBox eXtender, but this application's ability to set different default save locations for Microsoft Office and Windows as a whole is a great addition. PlacesBar Editor is donationware, Windows only.