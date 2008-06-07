PikoWiki Optimizes Wiki-Editing for Phones

If your net-connected phone or PDA lacks an easy-to-sync note-taking application, or you just prefer the open-ended nature of wikis, PikoWiki is one of the better mobile-friendly wikis out there. A super-slim interface gives you all the tools you'll need to make and edit notes and lists, and search or browse your pages. Those with basic HTML knowledge don't have to learn a single bit of wiki style, and anyone can try it out on the demo pages provided. The real benefit, of course, is getting at those same notes from any other browser you find yourself at. PikoWiki is free to sign up for and use.