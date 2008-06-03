Picasa2Flickr Uploads Picasa Photos Directly to Flickr



Windows only: The free Picasa2Flickr plug-in uploads photos from image-editing application Picasa to photo-sharing web application Flickr at the press of a button. We've mentioned Picasa2Flickr once before, but when Picasa changed its plug-in structure a while back, it broke Picasa2Flickr. This new and improved version actually just sends your selected photos straight to Flickr Uploadr 3.0, Flickr's default tool for uploading photos. There were always good workarounds for perfecting your Picasa to Flickr workflow, but it doesn't get much better than Picasa2Flickr.