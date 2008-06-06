Photoscape Fixes and Enhances Your Pictures

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Freeware image editor Photoscape offers a large array of features packaged with a simple and intuitive user interface. View and organize your photos in Photoscape, correct red eye and white balance, crop, add text and frames, and more all from the basic editor. Photoscape also has a batch editor for quickly processing large volumes of pictures, a file renamer, RAW to JPEG processor, screen capture tool, image splitter for printing pictures across multiple sheets, and the ability to create animated GIFs.

There's an abundance of freeware options for all of the above tasks, but Photoscape combines dozens of photo editing jobs into a single and easy to navigate workspace. Photoscape is a free download for Windows only.

Photoscape [via CyberNet]

