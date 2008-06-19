Palringo adds BlackBerry to repertoire

Multi-IM-client mobile phone app Palringo, previously available for Windows Mobile and Symbian, has now added the BlackBerry to its list of targets. The release works on Pearl, Curve and 8800 series models, and supports eight IM services, including Google Talk, Windows Live Messenger and Yahoo Messenger, allowing you to combine contacts in one single interface. Palringo is freeware.
Palringo
Multi-IM-client mobile phone app Palringo, previously available for Windows Mobile and Symbian, has now added the BlackBerry to its list of targets. The release works on Pearl, Curve and 8800 series models, and supports eight IM services, including Google Talk, Windows Live Messenger and Yahoo Messenger, allowing you to combine contacts in one single interface. Palringo is freeware.
Well, I only surf with www.treehoo.com the website that plants trees for most of its profit to fight global warming and climate change. People in 72 countris are using it!