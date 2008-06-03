Outsource Digital Labour at Task Market

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Microsoft's launched a tech-oriented outsourcing marketplace called Task Market in Tech Preview (that is, beta). If you need a logo for your company letterhead, but lack the Illustrator chops, or you have a knack for writing compelling resumes, Task Market's worth checking out—outsource the first and advertise the second on the market. Jobs most suitable for Task Market cost between $0 and $US500, and the product must be something that can be delivered in a digital format. Logo creation, web design, photo editing, proof reading, and document translation are just a few potential items. Get paid or pay your freelancer via PayPal, and rate their work after it's complete. Looks like a good place to test-drive a side business freelancing. Have you ever outsourced work or freelanced using a Task Market-like open forum? Tell us your experience in the comments.

Task Market

  • Roger Guest

    That's funny - just yesterday I was at a conference at the Microsoft campus where they were talking about this. It looks interesting.

    For folks looking for design though, one of the presenting companies at the conference was a group called crowdSPRING (http://crowdspring.com). Their presentation was pretty hilarious and they won the audience award for best in show. Worth checking out too if you're looking for logos or business cards or website design.

