Outlook Attachment Remover Frees Up Inbox Disk Space



Windows only with Outlook: Sick of bumping up against your employer's tiny Exchange server space limit? The Outlook Attachment Remover can detach all those huge images and documents your co-workers insist on emailing around and free up space by offloading them to your hard drive. The Attachment Remover is a free Outlook add-in that lets you process a folder of your choosing, and specify which attachment file types and sizes you want to save to your hard drive (like only .PPT's larger than 100KB, for example.) Great way to reduce disk usage fast without having to manually delete or archive Outlook messages. The Outlook Attachment Remover is freeware for Windows, donations requested.