Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

OpenSUSE 11.0 Integrates Compiz into Linux Desktop

OpenSuse 11.0, the latest release of the Novell/AMD-sponsored Linux distribution, has hit the download servers. This version incorporates all the latest upgrades to its established packages—including a move up to Firefox 3, upgrading to Banshee 1.0, and all the latest GNOME and KDE 4 improvements—as well as improvements to the installer, package manager, and other SUSE-specific tweaks. The most noticeable change is the baked-in Compiz Fusion support, providing eye-catching animations and subtler desktop flash out of the box. Grab a live CD or installation DVD at the link below.

OpenSuse 11.0

Comments

  • Robert Guest

    OpenSUSE is a great Linux distro - one of THE BEST! It is the best suited for my hardware, an Acer Aspire 1640 series Laptop/Notebook, and I have been using version 10.2 and 10.3 on it with great ease and pleasure for nearly two years. As openSuse has a relatively long life support of 2 yrs and my Linux use is mainly web surfing (and everything WORKS now), I may just wait another six months for version 11.1, which promises even better speed improvements in package management as well as a more mature and polished kde4 desktop manager. If It's Not Broken, Don't Fix It! :-)

    Cheers

    PS: I also have an old desktop machine where I have several current distro installs that I use to test and evaluate their worth. Plus I do test Live-CD versions on the Acer Notebook and I know Ubuntu and Mandriva have have NOT worked properly for the last year on it and I will not bother with them again on this machine.

    0
  • Alex Guest

    Even though I heard Compiz was included, how exactly do you "use" it with your desktop? Is there a special key binding or a setting somewhere?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles