OpenSUSE 11.0 Integrates Compiz into Linux Desktop

OpenSuse 11.0, the latest release of the Novell/AMD-sponsored Linux distribution, has hit the download servers. This version incorporates all the latest upgrades to its established packages—including a move up to Firefox 3, upgrading to Banshee 1.0, and all the latest GNOME and KDE 4 improvements—as well as improvements to the installer, package manager, and other SUSE-specific tweaks. The most noticeable change is the baked-in Compiz Fusion support, providing eye-catching animations and subtler desktop flash out of the box. Grab a live CD or installation DVD at the link below.