OpenSUSE 11.0 Integrates Compiz into Linux Desktop

OpenSuse 11.0, the latest release of the Novell/AMD-sponsored Linux distribution, has hit the download servers. This version incorporates all the latest upgrades to its established packages—including a move up to Firefox 3, upgrading to Banshee 1.0, and all the latest GNOME and KDE 4 improvements—as well as improvements to the installer, package manager, and other SUSE-specific tweaks. The most noticeable change is the baked-in Compiz Fusion support, providing eye-catching animations and subtler desktop flash out of the box. Grab a live CD or installation DVD at the link below.
OpenSUSE is a great Linux distro - one of THE BEST! It is the best suited for my hardware, an Acer Aspire 1640 series Laptop/Notebook, and I have been using version 10.2 and 10.3 on it with great ease and pleasure for nearly two years. As openSuse has a relatively long life support of 2 yrs and my Linux use is mainly web surfing (and everything WORKS now), I may just wait another six months for version 11.1, which promises even better speed improvements in package management as well as a more mature and polished kde4 desktop manager. If It's Not Broken, Don't Fix It! :-)
Cheers
PS: I also have an old desktop machine where I have several current distro installs that I use to test and evaluate their worth. Plus I do test Live-CD versions on the Acer Notebook and I know Ubuntu and Mandriva have have NOT worked properly for the last year on it and I will not bother with them again on this machine.