Open Web Design Offers Free Web Design Templates

Planning to spend some time during one of those mythical "free" weekends whipping your web site into shape? Open Web Design, a free and frequently-updated collection of site templates handed out without copyright, is a great place to start looking. We've posted similar collections before, but Open Web Design trumps our archives for up-to-date designs and breadth of material—images, CSS templates, and standard HTML are all available. The site is free to use, and registration lets you submit ideas and post to a forum.

Open Web Design [via Web Worker Daily]

  • Web designer Guest

    Some templates are really pretty and can be used as a base fro a custom web design.

