Open a Command Prompt Anywhere with Vista

The How-To Geek technology weblog highlights an incredibly handy Windows Vista feature that opens a command prompt in any system path through a simple shortcut: Shift-Right-click. Let's say, for example, that you're browsing a folder deep in the bowels of your hard drive, and you want to work with files in that folder from the command line. Instead of firing up the command prompt and manually navigating the depths of your filesystem, just Shift-Right-click the folder, click Open Command Window Here, and voilà—you're there. The same functionality is available in XP through the previously mentioned Open Command Here powertoy, but it's great to see it integrated directly into Vista.

  Theo Stock

    Windows 95 (!) PowerToys had a feature to copy one or more file or folder names to the Clipboard using "Send To" | "Clipbard as Name". Based on your tip here, I am excited to see there is the equivalent feature in Vista! Shift+RightClick and "Copy As Path".

