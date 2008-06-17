OneLoupe Magnifies Your Screen

Windows only: Magnify your screen with ultra tiny freeware OneLoupe. Weighing in at a mere 22.5k, OneLoupe resides in your system tray. A single click on the OneLoupe icon activates the magnifier, another single click anywhere on the screen while the magnifier is active dismisses it. While the magnifier is active you can zoom in or out with the scroll wheel, resize the magnifier window with the arrow keys, and take a screenshot of the magnified area. Great for presentations or closeup screenshots, to make OneLoupe portable, simply create a text document and rename it to OneLoupe.ini within the directory you placed the OneLoupe executable. OneLoupe is a free download for Windows only.