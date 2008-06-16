Old documents, spanking new OS

Here's a cool option you probably didn't know was buried in Vista: the ability to read an online archive of replica historical documents direct from the OS in their original format. The documents are part of an online archive which is accessible to anyone with the Silverlight plug-in, but Vista users can access them natively. This is one of dozens of tips featured in our special Lifehacker Vista hub, worth checking out if you're using the OS.
