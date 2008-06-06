NextAction Keeps You Focused on What's Next

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Between instant messages, email alerts, and talkative coworkers, distractions abound at your workplace. Freeware application NextAction provides a floating window to keep your current next action in sight to help you jump right back into what you were working on before you were interrupted. It's a simple single-use application, but it's also packed with smart functionality—like always-on-top transparency, keyboard shortcuts, and a global hotkey—that make it smarter than a simple Notepad doing the same thing. NextAction is freeware, Windows only. If you've got your own method of keeping track of what you're doing in the midst of distractions, let's hear it in the comments.

Comments

  • secretGeek Guest

    You guys are quick! I only snuck out this release (of NextAction) a few nights ago and hadn't publicised it at all! I sent *one* message on twitter, that was it.

    I don't know how on earth you found NextAction so quickly!

    I am very impressed

    

