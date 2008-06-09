Need an emergency toothpick? Grab a business card

There's few things more annoying than the feeling of random food stuck in your teeth and no way of removing it. If you're in this fix and can't get a toothpick, here's a potential substitute: a business card. The card should be fine enough to slide between your teeth in an emergency, solid enough not to disintegrate, and if it's your own card you know where it's been. (For hopefully obvious reasons of taste, this tip is not illustrated.)