Mousepose Brings Attention to Your Mouse

Mac OS X only: Capture the attention of onlookers and enhance your presentation chops with Mouseposé, a simlple application that slightly dims your entire screen except for a halo around your mouse cursor. In addition to mouse highlighting, Mouseposé creates a special animation when you click, double-click, or right-click your mouse. It also displays your keystrokes in an overlay at the bottom of the screen, if enabled. In short, Mouseposé is a perfect tool for presentations, especially if you're recording a screencast or something along those lines. The downside: Mouseposeé only works for 5 minutes at a time unless you're willing to shell out $17 for a full licence. We mentioned it once before a couple years back, but it's come a long way since then.

Mouseposé [Boinx Software via Mac OS X Hints]

  • Saverio Brancaccio Guest

    Hi, I'm wondering if there's some windows alternative to mouseposé. Can you help me?
    Thanks

  • garvey Guest

    Presentation Pointer is a windows alternative to mouseposé.

