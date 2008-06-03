MobileScrobbler Integrates Last.fm with Your iPhone or iPod Touch

MobileScrobbler integrates your iPod's music library with music recommendation service Last.fm so that each time you play a song on your device, it's automatically sent to Last.fm over your Wi-Fi or EDGE connection. And that's not all.
MobileScrobbler can also stream any Last.fm music directly to your phone through the MobileScrobbler player. The player looks fantastic, and if you're a user or fan of Last.fm at all, you're sure to find great new music on-the-go with MobileScrobbler.
