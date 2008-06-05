Microsoft extends cheap offer for students

We suspect the lurking threat of OpenOffice is as big a motivation as educational altruism, but Microsoft has decided to extend "indefinitely" the It's Not Cheating scheme, which lets students and staff registered at a tertiary institution in Australia (and with an email address to prove it) purchase a heavily discounted copy of Office 2007. How discounted? Think $75 for a full copy. (There's also an option to pay $25 for 12 months access, but that sounds stupidly fiddly to us.) Check the narky fine print to see if you're eligible.

