Microsoft extends cheap offer for students

We suspect the lurking threat of OpenOffice is as big a motivation as educational altruism, but Microsoft has decided to extend "indefinitely" the It's Not Cheating scheme, which lets students and staff registered at a tertiary institution in Australia (and with an email address to prove it) purchase a heavily discounted copy of Office 2007. How discounted? Think $75 for a full copy. (There's also an option to pay $25 for 12 months access, but that sounds stupidly fiddly to us.) Check the narky fine print to see if you're eligible.
Stupidly not available on Mac.