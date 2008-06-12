Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

McAfee boss contemplates a world without antivirus

DaveDeWalt.jpgOK, it was a tad cheeky, but I couldn't help myself. At a press briefing with McAfee CEO Dave DeWalt in Sydney today, I had to ask what the company made of the apparent shift towards simply not using antivirus products at all and instead adopting a more proactive approach to security. Predictably, DeWalt wasn't having a bar of it:

You have to do content filtering and there's just no substitute for that; there's so much in and out of your computer all the time.

That's not an unsurprising answer for a security software spruiker, but there's still undeniably a grain of truth there, especially given the apparent gullibility of many Aussie PC users. Still, you don't have to spend a fortune for that kind of security, as our recent list of the five best antivirus solutions demonstrates.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles