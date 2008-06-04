MapMe.com puts a friendly spin on adding information to Google Maps, making it possible to develop and rate maps relating to your favourite topic or your local area without needing a healthy dose of coding knowledge. Maps can easily be assigned memorable names (like the self-explanatory www.mapme.com/map/violent-pubs-nsw, shown above), while future plans include Facebook integration. The project (developed in true Web 2.0 fashion between Australia, the UK, the Philippines and Antarctica) is currently in beta, but seems to be running in fairly stable condition. Give it a spin (registration required to build your own maps).
MapMe.com makes map building a breeze
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Just had a quick look, after the initial confusion I must say I'm very impressed. It's a lot more fun than Google maps, except I can't find a way to add route or path?