MapMe.com makes map building a breeze



MapMe.com puts a friendly spin on adding information to Google Maps, making it possible to develop and rate maps relating to your favourite topic or your local area without needing a healthy dose of coding knowledge. Maps can easily be assigned memorable names (like the self-explanatory www.mapme.com/map/violent-pubs-nsw, shown above), while future plans include Facebook integration. The project (developed in true Web 2.0 fashion between Australia, the UK, the Philippines and Antarctica) is currently in beta, but seems to be running in fairly stable condition. Give it a spin (registration required to build your own maps).

