Making the most of an OLPC

If you've managed to lay your hands on the XO Laptop from the OLPC project, chances are you're a hacker-friendly type who won't have any trouble working it out. But what about the target audience for the machine, who aren't necessarily going to be so computer literate? The Simplified User Guide at the OLPC Wiki is a great place to start, with largely jargon-free guides to all the basic functions. [OLPC via Pia Waugh]