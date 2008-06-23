Make Your Own Plastic with Milk

Your average container of milk contains a protein called casein, which, once reduced with a little vinegar, can be made into a homemade plastic and formed into anything you'd like. The plastic takes less than an hour to make and two days to dry, and, with a little sanding and painting, can be made into some seriously impressive homemade gifts. Hit the link for the full instructions, which require only some basic kitchen equipment to pull off.
