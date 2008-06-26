Make Documents Compatible with Office 2004 for Mac

Microsoft releases the Open XML File Format Converter for Mac 1.0, a free download which lets you open Microsoft Office 2007 and Mac Office 2008 documents in Office 2004 for Mac. [via]
