Make a Time-Lapse Video with Your DSLR Camera



Photography weblog Digital Photography School details how to make a fantastic time-lapse photography video like the one above using your DSLR camera. We've shown you how to do time-lapse on your low-end camera with the Canon Hacker's Development Kit or your webcam, but if you've felt left in the dark with your fancy-pants DSLR, this post's got you covered. If you've ever made a time-lapse video you want to share, let's see it in the comments.