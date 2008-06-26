Magnets Kill the Mobile Phone Speaker Buzz

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Update: Several readers point out the ferrite beads are not necessarily magnets—just hunks of iron. Our apologies! Do your speakers buzz and crackle whenever a new text message or call is about to come in on your nearby phone? What has come to be known as "GSM Buzz" happens because the wire in poorly shielded speakers acts as an antenna for the frequency the phone operates on. Rather than shell out a lot of money for better shielded speakers, you cancel out the speaker buzz with pieces of metal—the tube-shaped ferrite beads commonly found on USB cables. Harvest them from the round block at the end of an old USB cable with a pair of scissors, or just buy a few on the cheap from an electronic supply store. Tape the ferrite bead to the cable of the offending speaker, and the magnet should provide enough passive frequency suppression to do away with the horrible buzzing and popping.

    I use the crackle in the speakers to show people that their mobile phone is transmitting and that it does then into their heads when they're on a call. You can also use it to show people how strong the transmission is from their mobile phone is by how close or far away from the speakers you need to be before they don't chatter.

    Mobile phones are safe?? I don't think so.

