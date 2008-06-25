Lose weight with a Wii Fit

If public humiliation via Twitter isn't your preferred weight loss strategy, how about gaming? Blogger Mickey DeLorenzo lost 6.8kg in simply 41 days by adding regular use of the Wii Fit to his daily routine. This isn't exactly surprising — any conscious increase in physical activity should peel off some of the pork — but it might be more appealing than taking up jogging in mid-winter.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink