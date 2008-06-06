Lifetick adds shine to goal management



Aussie-developed Lifetick applies a shiny Web 2.0 interface to setting and managing goals, both long and short-term. Sure, it feels a bit Oprah Winfrey at times (the first stage is setting Core Values and Goals), but having an online system does make it easier to measure your progress towards long-cherished ideas. You can tinker with the site for free in a reduced functionality mode, though the full version costs US$20 a year.