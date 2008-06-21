KeyScrambler Encrypts Browser Keystrokes

Windows only: If you've got that paranoid feeling that something's monitoring what you type into your web browser—like a private email or online banking login—protect yourself from keyloggers with free browser plug-in KeyScrambler. Operating as a layer between your keyboard and your web browser, KeyScrambler encrypts your key strokes and decrypts them as they are placed into the browser, so that a keylogger would only intercept the encrypted stream, not the actual text—essentially gibberish instead of your personal information. KeyScrambler Personal (the free version) is available as a plug-in for Firefox and Internet Explorer; pay-for upgrades from US$30 to US$45 extend its key scrambling technology to other applicatons such as Outlook, Quicken, and more. For another free keylogger evasion app that works beyond the browser, check out Anti Keylogger Shield. Thanks for the tip, theNitwit!