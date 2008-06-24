Keep Your Elbows In to Reduce Camera Shake

Photographer Natalie Norton offers up six different tips on keeping your shot steady when you're shooting indoors, at a slow shutter speed, with no flash, or other situations where shots often turn out blurry. Some are pretty specific to long-lens DSLR cameras, but any amateur shooter can try this tip on for size:
As often as possible pull your elbows in to your body and exhale completely before depressing the shutter. When you're working with a wide aperture or low shutter speed (or both), even a breath can introduce shake. Pulling your elbows tight to your body can really help keep you steady. I also press my elbows firmly into my chest for even greater stability.
Hit the link below for more tips and illustrated poses that reduce camera shakiness, and check out a cheap DIY string stabilizer as another option. Got your own camera-steadying tip or technique? Let's her about it in the comments.
