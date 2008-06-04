Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Jump-Start a Dead Action List by Eliminating Legacies

Feel like your Getting-Things-Done-style next-action list is slipping away from you? Having a hard time getting through the list because it's feeling overwhelming? The Tools for Thought blog suggests taking a hard-eyed look at what tasks or projects might be irrelevant without your noticing the change:

Maybe an increase in petrol prices has made that road trip less appealing than it seemed a month ago. Maybe it's becoming clearer that upgrading a piece of software that works perfectly fine is just creating activity for its own sake.

The post suggests a number of other reviews to undertake to fix up your list. How do you keep your to-do list from piling up with irrelevant, or overly vague, items? Share your secret in the comments.

Getting Unstuck: How to Jump Start a Listless Action List/a> [Tools for Thought]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles