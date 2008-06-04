Jump-Start a Dead Action List by Eliminating Legacies

Feel like your Getting-Things-Done-style next-action list is slipping away from you? Having a hard time getting through the list because it's feeling overwhelming? The Tools for Thought blog suggests taking a hard-eyed look at what tasks or projects might be irrelevant without your noticing the change:
Maybe an increase in petrol prices has made that road trip less appealing than it seemed a month ago. Maybe it's becoming clearer that upgrading a piece of software that works perfectly fine is just creating activity for its own sake.
The post suggests a number of other reviews to undertake to fix up your list. How do you keep your to-do list from piling up with irrelevant, or overly vague, items? Share your secret in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink