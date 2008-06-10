John's Background Switcher Automatically Swaps Your Desktop Wallpaper



Windows only: Freeware application John's Background Switcher automatically switches your desktop wallpaper at regular intervals using photos from your desktop or from online photo services, ranging from Flickr to Picasa to Yahoo image search. We've covered this application once before, but it's been updated significantly since then with support for more web services and way more features. Among them, the new version can embed a calendar on your desktop over the switchable wallpaper, apply effects to the photos, or limit photos you use to landscape mode so you've always got wide photos. John's Background Switcher is freeware, Windows only.